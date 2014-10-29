BRIEF-Visa Steel says co in talks with strategic/financial investors
* Visa steel ltd clarifies on news item, "china's baosteel group to acquire 26 percent in visa steel"
DAILY INDICATORS TUESDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 103.00/103.07 102.95/103.00 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 103.15/103.35 103.10/103.30 Karachi 100-share index 30,225.62 30,238.96 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Oct 15 Oct 1 Three-months bills 9.9564 9.9741 Six-month bills 9.9791 9.9791 12-month bills Bids no Bids no Received Received Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Oct 22 Sept 10 three-year PIB 12.4803 12.5934 five-year PIB 12.9770 12.9909 10-year PIB 13.4494 13.4598 20-Year PIB No Bids 13.5905 Recieved WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Oct 17 Oct 10 Total liquid forex reserves $13.464 bln $13.436 bln Forex held by central bank $8.787 bln $8.882 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.677 bln $4.554 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Sept n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Sept 0.35 0.33 Change yr/yr (pct) Sept 7.68 6.99 Wholesale price index Sept n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Sept 0.2 0.5 Change yr/yr (pct) Sept 2.7 3.3 Trade Balance Sept $-2.380 bln $-2.807 bln Exports Sept $2.181 bln $1.911 bln Imports Sept $4.561 bln $4.718 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2013/14 2012/13 Population (millions) *188.2 184.35 Per capita income $1,386 $1,340 External debt (billion dlr) *$61.805 $60.857 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) 10,832 11,036 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *4.14 pct 3.7 pct Manufacturing sector growth *5.55 pct 4.53 pct Services sector growth *4.3 pct 4.9 pct Agricultural sector growth *2.12 pct 2.9 pct Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *8.6 pct 7.4 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a 8.8 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-19.98 bln $-20.49 bln Exports $25.13 bln $24.46 bln Imports $45.11 bln $44.95 bln Current a/c balance $2.925 bln $2.496 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Visa steel ltd clarifies on news item, "china's baosteel group to acquire 26 percent in visa steel"
* Spot gold may fall to $1,249/oz - technicals * SPDR Gold holdings drop 0.69 percent on Tuesday * Silver hits over one-month lows (Updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 26 Gold fell to a two-week low on Wednesday as investors opted for riskier assets such as equities on renewed optimism over the U.S. economy and as political uncertainty in France receded, softening demand for safe-haven assets. Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,263.53 at 0741 G