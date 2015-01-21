DAILY INDICATORS
TUESDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 100.67/100.74 100.72/100.79
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 101.30/101.50 101.20/101.40
Karachi 100-share index 34,121.30 34,014.26
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 42,300 n/a
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Jan 7 Dec 24
Three-months bills 9.1395 9.4789
Six-month bills 9.2523 9.4801
12-month bills 9.1477 9.4731
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 17 Nov 19
three-year PIB 10.5979 10.8986
five-year PIB 10.7994 11.1003
10-year PIB 11.7049 11.9986
20-Year PIB Bids Bids Rejected
Rejected
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Jan 9 Jan 2
Total liquid forex reserves $15.060 bln $15.212 bln
Forex held by central bank $10.365 bln $10.475 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $4.695 bln $4.737 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Dec n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 1.0 0.5
Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 4.3 4.0
Wholesale price index Dec n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 1.9 1.0
Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 0.9 0.02
Trade Balance Nov $-1.664 bln $-2.309 bln
Exports Nov $1.966 bln $1.957 bln
Imports Nov $3.630 bln $4.266 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2013/14 2012/13
Population (millions) *188.2 184.35
Per capita income $1,386 $1,340
External debt (billion dlr) *$61.805 $60.857
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 10,832 11,036
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *4.14 pct 3.7 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *5.55 pct 4.53 pct
Services sector growth *4.3 pct 4.9 pct
Agricultural sector growth *2.12 pct 2.9 pct
Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a
Average consumer price inflation *8.6 pct 7.4 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a 8.8 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-19.98 bln $-20.49 bln
Exports $25.13 bln $24.46 bln
Imports $45.11 bln $44.95 bln
Current a/c balance $3.096 bln $2.496 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)