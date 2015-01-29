BRIEF-JK Agri Genetics posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 38.4 million rupees versus loss 50 million rupees year ago
DAILY INDICATORS WEDNESDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 100.87/100.92 100.88/100.95 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 101.50/101.70 101.60/101.80 Karachi 100-share index 34,386.86 34,538.45 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 42,214 n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Jan 21 Jan 7 Three-months bills 8.9583 9.1395 Six-month bills 8.9892 9.2523 12-month bills 8.8619 9.1477 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Jan 28 Dec 17 three-year PIB 8.8895 10.5979 five-year PIB 9.7469 10.7994 10-year PIB 10.0093 11.7049 20-Year PIB 10.9995 Bids Rejected WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Jan 16 Jan 9 Total liquid forex reserves $15.019 bln $15.060 bln Forex held by central bank $10.330 bln $10.365 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.689 bln $4.695 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Dec n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 1.0 0.5 Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 4.3 4.0 Wholesale price index Dec n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 1.9 1.0 Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 0.9 0.02 Trade Balance Dec $-1.703 bln $-1.664 bln Exports Dec $2.156 bln $1.966 bln Imports Dec $3.859 bln $3.630 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2013/14 2012/13 Population (millions) *188.2 184.35 Per capita income $1,386 $1,340 External debt (billion dlr) *$61.805 $60.857 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) 10,832 11,036 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *4.14 pct 3.7 pct Manufacturing sector growth *5.55 pct 4.53 pct Services sector growth *4.3 pct 4.9 pct Agricultural sector growth *2.12 pct 2.9 pct Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *8.6 pct 7.4 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a 8.8 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-19.98 bln $-20.49 bln Exports $25.13 bln $24.46 bln Imports $45.11 bln $44.95 bln Current a/c balance $3.096 bln $2.496 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
May 10 India's NSE index gained on Wednesday and breached the 9,400 level for the first time as consumer stocks rallied on better monsoon forecast, while index heavyweight Bharti Airtel surged after reporting strong subscriber growth.