DAILY INDICATORS TUESDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 101.47/101.52 101.40/101.45 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 101.60/101.80 101.55/101.75 Karachi 100-share index 33,801.10 33,796.44 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 41,100 n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Feb 04 Jan 21 Three-months bills 8.4259 8.9583 Six-month bills 8.4681 8.9892 12-month bills 8.3883 8.8619 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Jan 28 Dec 17 three-year PIB 8.8895 10.5979 five-year PIB 9.7469 10.7994 10-year PIB 10.0093 11.7049 20-Year PIB 10.9995 Bids Rejected WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Feb 6 Jan 30 Total liquid forex reserves $15.238 bln $15.159 bln Forex held by central bank $10.416 bln $10.359 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.822 bln $4.800 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Dec n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 1.0 0.5 Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 4.3 4.0 Wholesale price index Dec n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 1.9 1.0 Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 0.9 0.02 Trade Balance Dec $-1.703 bln $-1.664 bln Exports Dec $2.156 bln $1.966 bln Imports Dec $3.859 bln $3.630 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2013/14 2012/13 Population (millions) *188.2 184.35 Per capita income $1,386 $1,340 External debt (billion dlr) *$61.805 $60.857 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) 10,832 11,036 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *4.14 pct 3.7 pct Manufacturing sector growth *5.55 pct 4.53 pct Services sector growth *4.3 pct 4.9 pct Agricultural sector growth *2.12 pct 2.9 pct Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *8.6 pct 7.4 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a 8.8 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-19.98 bln $-20.49 bln Exports $25.13 bln $24.46 bln Imports $45.11 bln $44.95 bln Current a/c balance $3.096 bln $2.496 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)