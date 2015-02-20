DAILY INDICATORS
THURSDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 101.66/101.71 101.52/101.57
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 101.70/101.90 101.65/101.85
Karachi 100-share index 33,942.27 33,718.86
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a n/a
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Feb 18 Feb 04
Three-months bills 8.3707 8.4259
Six-month bills 8.3780 8.4681
12-month bills 8.2947 8.3883
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Jan 28 Dec 17
three-year PIB 8.8895 10.5979
five-year PIB 9.7469 10.7994
10-year PIB 10.0093 11.7049
20-Year PIB 10.9995 Bids Rejected
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Feb 13 Feb 6
Total liquid forex reserves $16.036 bln $15.238 bln
Forex held by central bank $11.194 bln $10.416 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $4.842 bln $4.822 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Dec n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 1.0 0.5
Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 4.3 4.0
Wholesale price index Dec n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 1.9 1.0
Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 0.9 0.02
Trade Balance Dec $-1.703 bln $-1.664 bln
Exports Dec $2.156 bln $1.966 bln
Imports Dec $3.859 bln $3.630 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2013/14 2012/13
Population (millions) *188.2 184.35
Per capita income $1,386 $1,340
External debt (billion dlr) *$61.805 $60.857
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 10,832 11,036
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *4.14 pct 3.7 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *5.55 pct 4.53 pct
Services sector growth *4.3 pct 4.9 pct
Agricultural sector growth *2.12 pct 2.9 pct
Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a
Average consumer price inflation *8.6 pct 7.4 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a 8.8 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-19.98 bln $-20.49 bln
Exports $25.13 bln $24.46 bln
Imports $45.11 bln $44.95 bln
Current a/c balance $3.096 bln $2.496 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
