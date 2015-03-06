US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as retailers drag
May 11 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as Macy's weak earnings weighed on the consumer discretionary sector.
DAILY INDICATORS THURSDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 101.80/101.85 101.85/101.90 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 102.00/102.20 101.95/102.15 Karachi 100-share index 33,368.83 33,242.94 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 40,800 n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 4 Feb 18 Three-months bills 8.2353 8.3707 Six-month bills 8.1606 8.3780 12-month bills 7.9899 8.2947 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Feb 25 Jan 28 three-year PIB 8.4980 8.8895 five-year PIB 9.1418 9.7469 10-year PIB 9.8003 10.0093 20-Year PIB Bids no 10.9995 Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Feb 20 Feb 13 Total liquid forex reserves $15.943 bln $16.036 bln Forex held by central bank $11.075 bln $11.194 bln Forex held by commercial banks $4.868 bln $4.842 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Feb n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Feb 0.9 0.1 Change yr/yr (pct) Feb 3.2 3.9 Wholesale price index Feb n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Feb 1.1 1.0 Change yr/yr (pct) Feb 3.4 2.4 Trade Balance Jan $-999 mln $-1.703 bln Exports Jan $2.064 bln $2.156 bln Imports Jan $3.063 bln $3.859 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2013/14 2012/13 Population (millions) *188.2 184.35 Per capita income $1,386 $1,340 External debt (billion dlr) *$61.805 $60.857 Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Domestic debt (billion rupees) 10,832 11,036 Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a Gross domestic product growth *4.14 pct 3.7 pct Manufacturing sector growth *5.55 pct 4.53 pct Services sector growth *4.3 pct 4.9 pct Agricultural sector growth *2.12 pct 2.9 pct Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation *8.6 pct 7.4 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a 8.8 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-19.98 bln $-20.49 bln Exports $25.13 bln $24.46 bln Imports $45.11 bln $44.95 bln Current a/c balance $3.096 bln $2.496 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
May 11 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as Macy's weak earnings weighed on the consumer discretionary sector.
NEW DELHI, May 11 Five trade unions at top coal producers in India will go on a three-day strike in June to protest against a proposed merger of the coal miners' provident fund with the employees' provident fund, they said.