DAILY INDICATORS
THURSDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 101.90/101.95 101.90/101.96
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 102.55/102.75 102.45/102.65
Karachi 100-share index 32,013.91 31,887.30
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 40,500 n/a
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on April 1 March 18
Three-months bills 7.9648 8.1902
Six-month bills 7.9436 7.9869
12-month bills 7.8382 7.8382
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 25 Feb 25
three-year PIB 8.2900 8.4980
five-year PIB 8.7476 9.1418
10-year PIB 9.5002 9.8003
20-Year PIB Bids no Bids no
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending April 3 March 27
Total liquid forex reserves $16.706 bln $16.194 bln
Forex held by central bank $11.616 bln $11.123 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $5.090 bln $5.071 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Mar n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Mar 0.2 0.9
Change yr/yr (pct) Mar 2.5 3.2
Wholesale price index Mar n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Mar 1.1 1.1
Change yr/yr (pct) Mar 3.7 3.4
Trade Balance Feb $-1.439 bln $-999 mln
Exports Feb $1.884 bln $2.064 bln
Imports Feb $3.323 bln $3.063 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2013/14 2012/13
Population (millions) *188.2 184.35
Per capita income $1,386 $1,340
External debt (billion dlr) *$61.805 $60.857
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 10,832 11,036
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *4.14 pct 3.7 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *5.55 pct 4.53 pct
Services sector growth *4.3 pct 4.9 pct
Agricultural sector growth *2.12 pct 2.9 pct
Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a
Average consumer price inflation *8.6 pct 7.4 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a 8.8 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-19.98 bln $-20.49 bln
Exports $25.13 bln $24.46 bln
Imports $45.11 bln $44.95 bln
Current a/c balance $3.096 bln $2.496 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
