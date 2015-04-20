DAILY INDICATORS
FRIDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 101.50/101.55 101.62/101.67
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 102.50/102.70 102.55/102.75
5Karachi 100-share index 33,234.73 32,736.43
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a n/a
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on April 15 April 1
Three-months bills 7.9197 7.9648
Six-month bills 7.8569 7.9436
12-month bills 7.7683 7.8382
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 25 Feb 25
three-year PIB 8.2900 8.4980
five-year PIB 8.7476 9.1418
10-year PIB 9.5002 9.8003
20-Year PIB Bids no Bids no
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending April 10 April 3
Total liquid forex reserves $16.818 bln $16.706 bln
Forex held by central bank $11.758 bln $11.616 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $5.060 bln $5.090 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index Mar n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Mar 0.2 0.9
Change yr/yr (pct) Mar 2.5 3.2
Wholesale price index Mar n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) Mar 1.1 1.1
Change yr/yr (pct) Mar 3.7 3.4
Trade Balance Mar $-1.586 bln $-1.462 bln
Exports Mar $1.932 bln $1.884 bln
Imports Mar $3.518 bln $3.346 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2013/14 2012/13
Population (millions) *188.2 184.35
Per capita income $1,386 $1,340
External debt (billion dlr) *$61.805 $60.857
Total F.debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 10,832 11,036
Total domestic debt as pct of GDP n/a n/a
Gross domestic product growth *4.14 pct 3.7 pct
Manufacturing sector growth *5.55 pct 4.53 pct
Services sector growth *4.3 pct 4.9 pct
Agricultural sector growth *2.12 pct 2.9 pct
Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a
Average consumer price inflation *8.6 pct 7.4 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a 8.8 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-19.98 bln $-20.49 bln
Exports $25.13 bln $24.46 bln
Imports $45.11 bln $44.95 bln
Current a/c balance $3.096 bln $2.496 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)