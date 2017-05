DAILY INDICATORS MONDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 102.48/102.53 101.98/102.03 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 104.60/104.90 103.70/104.10 Karachi 100-share index 33,100.34 34,519.77 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 40,114 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Aug 19 Aug 5 Three-months bills 6.9308 6.9308 six-month bills 6.9513 6.9513 12-month bills 6.9710 6.9595 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Aug 12 July 15 three-year PIB 7.6004 8.0940 five-year PIB 8.5181 8.9990 10-year PIB 9.4007 Bids Rejected 20-Year PIB No Bids no Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Aug 14 Aug 7 Total liquid forex reserves $18.655 bln $18.678 bln Forex held by central bank $13.615 bln $13.627 bln Forex held by commercial banks $5.040 bln $5.051 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index July n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) July 0.4 0.6 Change yr/yr (pct) July 1.8 3.2 Wholesale price index July n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) July 0.4 1.2 Change yr/yr (pct) July 2.9 2.0 Trade Balance June $-2.378 bln $-1.894 bln Exports June $2.016 bln $1.953 bln Imports June $4.394 bln $3.847 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14 Population (millions) *191.71 188.2 Per capita income $1.512 $1,333 External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960 Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083 Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55 Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln Current a/c balance $-2.280 bln $-3.130 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)