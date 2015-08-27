DAILY INDICATORS
WEDNESDAY PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 104.00/104.05 103.95/104.05
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 104.90/105.20 104.90/105.20
Karachi 100-share index 33,537.42 33,798.80
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a n/a
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Aug 19 Aug 5
Three-month bills 6.9308 6.9308
Six-month bills 6.9513 6.9513
12-month bills 6.9710 6.9595
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Aug 12 July 15
Three-year PIB 7.6004 8.0940
Five-year PIB 8.5181 8.9990
10-year PIB 9.4007 Bids Rejected
20-Year PIB No Bids no Bids
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Aug 14 Aug 7
Total liquid forex reserves $18.655 bln $18.678 bln
Forex held by central bank $13.615 bln $13.627 bln
Forex held by commercial banks $5.040 bln $5.051 bln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index July n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) July 0.4 0.6
Change yr/yr (pct) July 1.8 3.2
Wholesale price index July n/a n/a
Change mth/mth (pct) July 0.4 1.2
Change yr/yr (pct) July 2.9 2.0
Trade Balance June $-2.378 bln $-1.894 bln
Exports June $2.016 bln $1.953 bln
Imports June $4.394 bln $3.847 bln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14
Population (millions) *191.71 188.2
Per capita income $1.512 $1,333
External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083
Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct
Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct
Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct
Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct
Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55
Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln
Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln
Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln
Current a/c balance $-2.280 bln $-3.130 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)