DAILY INDICATORS TUESDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 104.28/104.33 104.35/104.40 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 104.40/104.60 104.55/104.85 Karachi 100-share index 33,191.46 33,384.73 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 38,400 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Sept 2 Aug 19 Three-month bills 6.9308 6.9308 Six-month bills 6.9513 6.9513 12-month bills 6.9710 6.9710 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Sept 9 Aug 12 Three-year PIB 7.3536 7.6004 Five-year PIB 8.3338 8.5181 10-year PIB 9.3406 9.4007 20-Year PIB No Bids no Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Sept 4 Aug 28 Total liquid forex reserves $18.598 bln $18.497 bln Forex held by central bank $13.556 bln $13.460 bln Forex held by commercial banks $5.042 bln $5.037 bln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Aug n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Aug 0.2 0.4 Change yr/yr (pct) Aug 1.7 1.8 Wholesale price index Aug n/a n/a Change mth/mth (pct) Aug 0.5 0.4 Change yr/yr (pct) Aug 2.9 2.9 Trade Balance Aug $-1.988 bln $-1.773 bln Exports Aug $1.835 bln $1.598 bln Imports Aug $3.823 bln $3.371 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14 Population (millions) *191.71 188.2 Per capita income $1.512 $1,333 External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960 Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083 Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55 Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln Current a/c balance $-2.280 bln $-3.130 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)