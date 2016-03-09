KARACHI, Pakistan, March 9 DAILY INDICATORS TUESDAY PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 104.70/104.75 104.67/104.74 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 105.60/105.90 105.85/106.15 Karachi 100-share index 33,032.85 33,022.60 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a n/a CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 2 Feb 17 Three-month bills 6.1697 6.2144 Six-month bills 6.2026 6.2239 12-month bills 6.2192 6.2419 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Feb 24 Jan 27 Three-year PIB 6.3469 6.5002 Five-year PIB 7.0492 7.5484 10-year PIB 8.2505 8.8509 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Feb 26 PVS Total liquid forex reserves $20.352 bln $20.333 Forex held by central bank $15.506 bln $15.479 Forex held by commercial banks $4.846 bln $4.854 MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index Feb 202.98 203.49 Change mth/mth (pct) Feb 0.3 0.2 Change yr/yr (pct) Feb 4.0 3.3 Wholesale price index Feb 205.05 206.27 Change mth/mth (pct) Feb 0.6 0.5 Change yr/yr (pct) Feb 0.6 0.1 Trade Balance Jan $-1.737 bln $-2.055 bln Exports Jan $1.772 bln $1.788 bln Imports Jan $3.509 bln $3.843 bln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14 Population (millions) *191.71 188.2 Per capita income $1,512 $1,333 External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960 Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083 Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55 Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln Current a/c balance $-2.627 bln $-3.130 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)