KARACHI, Pakistan June 15 DAILY
INDICATORS
Wednesday PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 104.50/104.60 104.65/104.75
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 104.80 104.65
Karachi 100-share index 38,559.87 37,517.75
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 42,089 42,089
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 16 March 2
Three-month bills 6.1697 6.1697
Six-month bills 6.2026 6.2026
12-month bills 6.2192 6.2192
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on April 20 March 21
Three-year PIB 6.5492 6.3204
Five-year PIB 6.9997 7.0000
10-year PIB 8.1804 8.2296
20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending Jun 03 PVS
Total liquid forex reserves $21,266.6 $21,601.7 mln
mln
Forex held by central bank $16,462.6 $16,807.2 mln
mln
Forex held by commercial banks $4,804.0 $4,794.5 mln
mln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index May 3.2 4.17
Change mth/mth (pct) May -0.2 1.6
Change yr/yr (pct) May 2.1 4.2
Wholesale price index May 208.01 206.87
Change mth/mth (pct) May 0.55 0.57
Change yr/yr (pct) May 0.04 0.59
Trade Balance Mar $1,852 mln $-1,513 mln
Exports Mar $1,742 mln $1,791 mln
Imports Mar $3,594 $3.304 mln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14
Population (millions) *191.71 188.2
Per capita income $1,512 $1,333
External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083
Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct
Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct
Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct
Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct
Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55
Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln
Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln
Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln
Current a/c balance $-2.709 bln $-3.130 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)