KARACHI, Pakistan June 15 DAILY INDICATORS Wednesday PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 104.50/104.60 104.65/104.75 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 104.80 104.65 Karachi 100-share index 38,559.87 37,517.75 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 42,089 42,089 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on March 16 March 2 Three-month bills 6.1697 6.1697 Six-month bills 6.2026 6.2026 12-month bills 6.2192 6.2192 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on April 20 March 21 Three-year PIB 6.5492 6.3204 Five-year PIB 6.9997 7.0000 10-year PIB 8.1804 8.2296 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending Jun 03 PVS Total liquid forex reserves $21,266.6 $21,601.7 mln mln Forex held by central bank $16,462.6 $16,807.2 mln mln Forex held by commercial banks $4,804.0 $4,794.5 mln mln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index May 3.2 4.17 Change mth/mth (pct) May -0.2 1.6 Change yr/yr (pct) May 2.1 4.2 Wholesale price index May 208.01 206.87 Change mth/mth (pct) May 0.55 0.57 Change yr/yr (pct) May 0.04 0.59 Trade Balance Mar $1,852 mln $-1,513 mln Exports Mar $1,742 mln $1,791 mln Imports Mar $3,594 $3.304 mln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14 Population (millions) *191.71 188.2 Per capita income $1,512 $1,333 External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960 Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083 Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55 Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln Current a/c balance $-2.709 bln $-3.130 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)