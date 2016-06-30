June 30 DAILY
INDICATORS
Thursday PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 104.82/104.84 104.70/104.73
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 104.90 105.70
Karachi 100-share index 37,783.54 37,786.57
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm n/a 42,600.25
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on June 22 March 16
Three-month bills 5.9017 6.1697
Six-month bills 5.9258 6.2026
12-month bills 5.9598 6.2192
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on June 15 April 21
Three-year PIB 6.4068 6.4605
Five-year PIB 6.9092 6.9029
10-year PIB 8.0197 8.1002
20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending June 15 PVS
Total liquid forex reserves $21,770.5 mln $20,790 mln
Forex held by central bank $16,815.5 mln $15,988.8
mln
Forex held by commercial banks $4,955.0 mln $4,801.2
mln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index May 3.2 3.94
Change mth/mth (pct) May -0.2 0.2
Change yr/yr (pct) May 2.1 3.3
Wholesale price index May 208.01 204.22
Change mth/mth (pct) May 0.55 0.59
Change yr/yr (pct) May 0.04 0.59
Trade Balance May $1,852 mln $-1,513 mln
Exports May $1,742 mln $1,791 mln
Imports May $3,594 mln $3.304 mln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14
Population (millions) *191.71 188.2
Per capita income $1,512 $1,333
External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083
Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct
Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct
Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct
Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct
Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55
Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln
Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln
Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln
Current a/c balance $-2.709 bln $-3.130 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)