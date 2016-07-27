July 27 DAILY INDICATORS Wednesday PREVIOUS Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 104.81/104.85 104.81/104.85 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 105.60 104.60 Karachi 100-share index 39,434.97 39,047.33 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 44,442.00 44,442.21 CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS Treasury bill auction results: Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on July 4 June 22 Three-month bills 5.8689 5.9017 Six-month bills 5.9070 5.9258 12-month bills 5.9123 5.9598 Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on June 15 April 21 Three-year PIB 6.4068 6.4605 Five-year PIB 6.9092 6.9029 10-year PIB 8.0197 8.1002 20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids Received Received WEEKLY INDICATORS Week ending July 15 PVS Total liquid forex reserves $23,091.4 mln $23,062.9 mln Forex held by central bank $18,077.4 mln $18,104.4 mln Forex held by commercial banks $5,014.0 mln $4,958.5 mln MONTHLY INDICATORS LAST PVS Consumer price index June 3.2 3.2 Change mth/mth (pct) June 0.6 0.2 Change yr/yr (pct) June 2.3 2.1 Wholesale price index June 210.88 208.01 Change mth/mth (pct) June 1.4 n/a Change yr/yr (pct) June 0.2 n/a Trade Balance June $1,852 mln $-1,513 mln Exports June $1,742 mln $1,791 mln Imports June $3,594 mln $3.304 mln ANNUAL INDICATORS FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14 Population (millions) *191.71 188.2 Per capita income $1,512 $1,333 External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960 Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083 Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55 Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln Current a/c balance $-2.709 bln $-3.130 bln * = provisional SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)