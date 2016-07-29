July 29 DAILY
INDICATORS
Friday PREVIOUS
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 104.81/104.85 104.81/104.85
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 105.65 104.65
Karachi 100-share index 39,528.82 39,468.98
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 44,742.85 44,828.21
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
Treasury bill auction results:
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on July 4 June 22
Three-month bills 5.8689 5.9017
Six-month bills 5.9070 5.9258
12-month bills 5.9123 5.9598
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB)
auction results
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on June 15 April 21
Three-year PIB 6.4068 6.4605
Five-year PIB 6.9092 6.9029
10-year PIB 8.0197 8.1002
20-Year PIB No Bids No Bids
Received Received
WEEKLY INDICATORS
Week ending July 22 PVS
Total liquid forex reserves $23,995.6 mln $23,91.4
mln
Forex held by central bank $18,036.9 mln $18,077.4
mln
Forex held by commercial banks $4,959.7 mln $5,014.0
mln
MONTHLY INDICATORS
LAST PVS
Consumer price index June 3.2 3.2
Change mth/mth (pct) June 0.6 0.2
Change yr/yr (pct) June 2.3 2.1
Wholesale price index June 210.88 208.01
Change mth/mth (pct) June 1.4 n/a
Change yr/yr (pct) June 0.2 n/a
Trade Balance June $1,852 mln $-1,513 mln
Exports June $1,742 mln $1,791 mln
Imports June $3,594 mln $3.304 mln
ANNUAL INDICATORS
FISCAL YEAR 2014/15 2013/14
Population (millions) *191.71 188.2
Per capita income $1,512 $1,333
External debt (billion dlr) *$62.649 $63.960
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 12,226 12,083
Gross domestic product growth 4.24 pct 4.03 pct
Manufacturing sector growth n/a 5.55 pct
Services sector growth 5.0 pct 4.4 pct
Agricultural sector growth 2.9 pct 2.7 pct
Commodity producing sector growth 3.24 3.55
Average consumer price inflation n/a 8.6 pct
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) n/a n/a
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-22.095 bln $-19.963 bln
Exports $23.885 bln $25.110 bln
Imports $45.980 bln $45.073 bln
Current a/c balance $-2.709 bln $-3.130 bln
* = provisional
SBP = State (central) Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)