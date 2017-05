March 2 Pakistan's annual inflation fell to 3.24 percent in February from 3.96 percent in January, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Monday, with the key factor being a fall in fuel prices.

On a month-on-month basis, prices rose 0.92 percent in February.

Average inflation in the period from July to February was 5.45 percent.

Falling fuel prices were a major contributor to the decline in prices, said Shaukat Khan, the director of the bureau of statistics. (Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)