(Corrects day of the week to Wednesday in first paragraph)

ISLAMABAD, April 1 Pakistan's annual inflation fell to 2.49 percent in March from 3.24 percent in February, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

Analysts cited lower fuel prices as a key factor behind easing inflation pressures.

On a month-on-month basis, prices rose 0.23 percent in March from February.

Average inflation in the period from July 2014 to March 2015 was 5.12 percent compared with the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Kim Coghill)