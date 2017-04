ISLAMABAD Dec 2 Pakistan's annual inflation rate rose to 10.90 percent in November from 9.08 percent in October, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

On a month-on-month basis, prices rose 1.27 percent in November. For October, the monthly pace was 1.97 percent.

The average annual inflation rate for July through November was 8.84 percent. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan and Amjad Ali; Editing by Richard Borsuk)