KARACHI, April 18 Foreign investment into Pakistan fell nearly 65 percent to $516 million in the first nine months of 2011/12 fiscal year as direct investment dipped by almost half and fund flows turned negative, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Foreign investment totalled $1.46 billion in the same period last fiscal year, the State Bank of Pakistan said.

Foreign direct investment fell 48.2 percent to $599.1 million in the July-March period and portfolio investment turned negative by $83.1 million, the central bank said.

Pakistan's unstable security, a Taliban insurgency in the country's northwest and chronic power shortages have put off long-term investors, analysts say.

(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Ed Lane)