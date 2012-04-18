US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
KARACHI, April 18 Foreign investment into Pakistan fell nearly 65 percent to $516 million in the first nine months of 2011/12 fiscal year as direct investment dipped by almost half and fund flows turned negative, the central bank said on Wednesday.
Foreign investment totalled $1.46 billion in the same period last fiscal year, the State Bank of Pakistan said.
Foreign direct investment fell 48.2 percent to $599.1 million in the July-March period and portfolio investment turned negative by $83.1 million, the central bank said.
Pakistan's unstable security, a Taliban insurgency in the country's northwest and chronic power shortages have put off long-term investors, analysts say.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Ed Lane)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.