KARACHI Feb 11 Pakistan's central bank on Saturday announced it would keep its key policy rate unchanged at 12 percent for the next two months in a bid to contain expected inflation in the second half of the 2011-12 fiscal year.

The announcement was in line with what the majority of analysts polled by Reuters earlier this week expected.

The central bank has left its key policy rate unchanged since cutting it by 150 basis points to 12 percent on Oct. 8, 2011. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)