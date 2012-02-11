(Adds quote, background)
By Sahar Ahmed
KARACHI Feb 11 Pakistan's central bank on
Saturday announced it would keep its key policy rate unchanged
at 12 percent for the next two months in a bid to contain
expected inflation in the second half of the 2011-12 fiscal
year.
Since the start of the fiscal year last July, the central
bank has cut interest rates by 200 basis points, but has kept
its policy rate unchanged since October.
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) faces greater-than-expected
drawdowns in its foreign exchange reserves and higher government
deficit financing from domestic markets.
"Against this backdrop, the central board of directors of
the State Bank today consider the 200 basis points reduction of
policy rate already introduced in fiscal year 2012 to be
appropriate and has decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at
12 percent," central bank governor Yaseen Anwar said at a news
conference.
Mainly because of debt repayments, Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves fell to $16.69 billion in the week ending Feb.
3, compared with a record $18.31 billion in July.
The current account deficit widened to a provisional deficit
of $2.154 billion in the first six months of the 2011/12 fiscal
year, compared with a surplus of $8 million in the same period
last year.
Analysts have expressed concern about a possible balance of
payments crisis in Pakistan amid a growing current account
deficit, which is likely to worsen in coming months as
repayments on International Monetary Fund loans begin in
February.
In 2008, Pakistan and the IMF agreed on a 3-year package
loan for $11 billion. But the programme was halted in 2010
because of slow implementation of fiscal reforms, and only $8
billion was been disbursed.
Pakistan has to repay about $1.1 billion to the IMF before
June 30.
Islamabad opted not to seek a new IMF programme or an
extension when the programme expired in 2011.
Anwar also noted the need to contain anticipated inflation.
Pakistan's consumer price index rose 10.10 percent
year-on-year in January, slightly more than projected. Analysts
said they expect it to rise further in coming months as
international oil prices rise.
Pakistan's oil prices are linked with international crude
prices, which hovered near six-month highs above $117 on
Thursday.
(Writing by Chris Allbritton; Editing by Ed Lane)