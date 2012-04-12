* What: Pakistan's central bank reviews monetary policy
* When: Friday, April 13, 1200 GMT
* Reuters forecast: Rate seen unchanged at 12 percent
By Sahar Ahmed
KARACHI, April 12 All 13 analysts polled by
Reuters expect the central bank of Pakistan to leave its key
policy unchanged at 12 percent for the subsequent two months
when it meets on Friday to announce its monetary policy.
Average inflation for the first nine months of 2011/12 was
10.79 percent and is expected to be within the government's
full-year target of 12 percent, but it remains elevated and is a
major concern.
"The central bank has limited room for monetary stimulus
given the growing challenges to macroeconomic stability in shape
of stubborn inflation, increasing external account pressures and
a large fiscal deficit," said Asif Qureshi, director at Optimus
Capital Management Ltd.
Pakistan's current account deficit widened to $2.95 billion
in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared
with $194 million over the same period in the previous year.
The current account deficit in February was $260 million,
compared with a deficit of $98 million in February 2011. The
deficit stood at $364 million in January 2012.
The Asian Development Bank said in its 2012 regional report
on Wednesday that (Pakistan's) external accounts "are
increasingly fragile."
The fiscal deficit also remains a worry especially due to an
increase in government borrowings. When the government borrows
from the central bank, that increases the money supply, which
fuels inflation.
When the government borrows heavily from the commercial
banks and becomes the biggest borrower, then banks are less
likely to lend to the private sector, which leads to a hampering
of economic growth.
According to State Bank of Pakistan data, the government
borrowed 925 billion rupees ($10.20 billion) from the banking
system, out of which 214 billion was borrowed from the central
bank and 711.5 billion from commercial banks.
FACTORS TO WATCH
According to analysts, the fiscal deficit for 2011/12 fiscal
year is likely to overshoot the revised target of 4.7 percent.
Analysts expect it to range between 6 percent and 7 percent.
MONETARY POLICY EXPECTATIONS
Respondent
Arif Habib No change
CitiBank No change
Optimus Capital Management No change
United Bank Ltd No change
SilkBank No change
Topline Securities No change
Standard Chartered Bank No change
AKD Securities No change
BMA Capital Management No change
Habib Bank Ltd No change
Meezan Bank Ltd No change
JS Global Capital No change
Macroeconomic Insights No change
($1 = 90.7000 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Kim Coghill)