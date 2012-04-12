* What: Pakistan's central bank reviews monetary policy * When: Friday, April 13, 1200 GMT * Reuters forecast: Rate seen unchanged at 12 percent By Sahar Ahmed KARACHI, April 12 All 13 analysts polled by Reuters expect the central bank of Pakistan to leave its key policy unchanged at 12 percent for the subsequent two months when it meets on Friday to announce its monetary policy. Average inflation for the first nine months of 2011/12 was 10.79 percent and is expected to be within the government's full-year target of 12 percent, but it remains elevated and is a major concern. "The central bank has limited room for monetary stimulus given the growing challenges to macroeconomic stability in shape of stubborn inflation, increasing external account pressures and a large fiscal deficit," said Asif Qureshi, director at Optimus Capital Management Ltd. Pakistan's current account deficit widened to $2.95 billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $194 million over the same period in the previous year. The current account deficit in February was $260 million, compared with a deficit of $98 million in February 2011. The deficit stood at $364 million in January 2012. The Asian Development Bank said in its 2012 regional report on Wednesday that (Pakistan's) external accounts "are increasingly fragile." The fiscal deficit also remains a worry especially due to an increase in government borrowings. When the government borrows from the central bank, that increases the money supply, which fuels inflation. When the government borrows heavily from the commercial banks and becomes the biggest borrower, then banks are less likely to lend to the private sector, which leads to a hampering of economic growth. According to State Bank of Pakistan data, the government borrowed 925 billion rupees ($10.20 billion) from the banking system, out of which 214 billion was borrowed from the central bank and 711.5 billion from commercial banks. FACTORS TO WATCH According to analysts, the fiscal deficit for 2011/12 fiscal year is likely to overshoot the revised target of 4.7 percent. Analysts expect it to range between 6 percent and 7 percent. MONETARY POLICY EXPECTATIONS Respondent Arif Habib No change CitiBank No change Optimus Capital Management No change United Bank Ltd No change SilkBank No change Topline Securities No change Standard Chartered Bank No change AKD Securities No change BMA Capital Management No change Habib Bank Ltd No change Meezan Bank Ltd No change JS Global Capital No change Macroeconomic Insights No change ($1 = 90.7000 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Kim Coghill)