UPDATE 2-India's top bank SBI Q4 net profit jumps but outlook clouded after units' merger
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)
KARACHI, Pakistan, July 29 Pakistan's central bank kept its key policy rate unchanged at 5.75 percent on Saturday, citing steady remittances and low oil prices.
State Bank of Pakistan Governor Ashrah Mahmood Wathra also told a news conference that foreign direct investment is projected to increase as work on projects under the $46 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor gains momentum. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan. Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)