KARACHI, Pakistan, July 29 Pakistan's central bank kept its key policy rate unchanged at 5.75 percent on Saturday, citing steady remittances and low oil prices.

State Bank of Pakistan Governor Ashrah Mahmood Wathra also told a news conference that foreign direct investment is projected to increase as work on projects under the $46 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor gains momentum. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan. Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Kim Coghill)