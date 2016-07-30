KARACHI, Pakistan Pakistan's central bank kept its key policy rate unchanged at 5.75 percent on Saturday, citing steady remittances and low oil prices.

State Bank of Pakistan Governor Ashrah Mahmood Wathra also told a news conference that foreign direct investment is projected to increase as work on projects under the $46 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) gains momentum.

Pakistani's $250 billion economy is growing at the fastest pace in eight years, but it has struggled to attract large-scale investment and is counting on planned CPEC roads, a deep-water port and several energy projects for a boost.

Wathra also said he expected the newly consolidated Pakistan Stock Exchange to attract new inflows in the wake of its reclassification from a frontier to an emerging market.

