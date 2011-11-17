KARACHI Nov 17 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves were flat at $17.03 billion for the week ending Nov. 11, unchanged from the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday.

Reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell marginally, to $13.27 billion, compared with $13.28 billion the previous week. Reserves held by commercial banks rose marginally, to $3.76 billion, from $3.75 billion the previous week.

Foreign exchange reserves hit a record $18.31 billion in the week ending July 30, but have since eased due to debt repayments.

The reserves were boosted in June by inflows of $411 million, including a $191.9 million loan from the World Bank, and a loan of $196.8 million from the Asian Development Bank.

Higher export proceeds, and a record inflow of remittances, have also helped support Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves.

According to official data, remittances rose 23.24 percent to $4.3 billion in the first four months of the 2010/11 fiscal year (July-June), compared with $3.50 billion in the same period last year.

Remittances rose to $1.02 billion in October, compared with $855.11 million received in October last year. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Rebecca Conway)