KARACHI Dec 15 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves inched up to $16.69 billion in the week ending Dec. 9 compared with $16.68 billion in the previous week because of an increase in the reserves of commercial banks, the central bank said on Thursday.

Reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell to $12.81 billion, compared with $12.86 billion the previous week. Reserves held by commercial banks rose to $3.88 billion, compared with $3.82 billion from the previous week.

Foreign exchange reserves hit a record $18.31 billion in the week ending July 30, but have since eased due to debt repayments.

The reserves were boosted in June by inflows of $411 million, including a $191.9 million loan from the World Bank, and a loan of $196.8 million from the Asian Development Bank.

Higher export proceeds and a record inflow of remittances have also helped support Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves.

According to official data, remittances rose 18.33 percent to $5.24 billion in the first five months of the fiscal year (July-June), compared with $4.43 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Remittances fell to $923 million in November, compared with $926.89 million received in November last year.

Islamabad must start repaying an $8 billion International Monetary Fund loan in early 2012. Without additional sources of revenue, its foreign exchange reserves will come under further pressure, analysts say. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed)