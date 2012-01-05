(Corrects figures in headline and first two paragraphs provided
earlier by the central bank)
KARACHI Jan 5 Pakistan's foreign exchange
reserves rose to $16.92 billion in the week ending Dec. 30,
compared with $16.77 billion the previous week, the central bank
said on Thursday.
Reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) were flat
at $12.88 billion, unchanged from the previous week, while those
held by commercial banks rose to $4.04 billion, compared with
$3.96 billion the previous week.
Foreign exchange reserves hit a record $18.31 billion in the
week ending July 30, but have since eased due to debt
repayments.
Reserves were boosted in June last year by inflows of $411
million, including a $191.9 million loan from the World Bank,
and a $196.8 million loan from the Asian Development Bank.
Higher export proceeds and a record inflow of remittances
have also helped support Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves.
According to official data, remittances rose 18.33 percent
to $5.24 billion in the first five months of the fiscal year
(July-June), compared with $4.43 billion in the same period a
year earlier.
However, they fell slightly to $923 million in November,
compared with $926.89 million received in November last year.
Islamabad has to start repaying an $8 billion International
Monetary Fund loan in early 2012. Without additional sources of
revenue, that will put further pressure on Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed)