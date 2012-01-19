KARACHI Jan 19 Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves were flat at $16.90 billion in the week ending
Jan. 13, unchanged from the previous week, the central bank said
on Thursday.
Reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell to
$12.69 billion from $12.82 billion a week earlier, while those
held by commercial banks rose to $4.21 billion, compared with
$4.08 billion the previous week.
Foreign exchange reserves hit a record $18.31 billion in the
week ending July 30, but have since eased due to debt
repayments.
Reserves were boosted in June last year by inflows of $411
million, including a $191.9 million loan from the World Bank,
and a $196.8 million loan from the Asian Development Bank.
Higher export proceeds and a record inflow of remittances
have also helped support Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves.
According to official data, remittances rose 19.6 percent to
$6.33 billion in the first half of the fiscal year (July-June),
compared with $5.29 billion in the same period a year earlier.
Islamabad has to start repaying an $8 billion International
Monetary Fund loan in early 2012. Without additional sources of
revenue, that will put further pressure on Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves.
