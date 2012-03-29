(Changes fell to rose in 2nd graf)
KARACHI, March 29 Pakistan's foreign exchange
reserves rose to $16.44 billion in the week ended March 23, from
$16.39 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on
Thursday.
Reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose to
$11.77 billion from $11.67 billion a week earlier, while those
held by commercial banks fell to $4.67 billion, compared with
$4.72 billion the previous week.
"The rise in the State Bank's reserves is due to some
inflows from multilateral agencies," said Syed Wasimuddin, chief
spokesman of the central bank.
Foreign exchange reserves hit a record $18.31 billion in
July last year, boosted by inflows of $411 million, including a
$191.9 million loan from the World Bank, and a $196.8 million
loan from the Asian Development Bank.
Higher exports and record remittances have also supported
Pakistan's reserves.
According to official data, remittances from overseas
Pakistanis rose 23 percent to $8.59 billion in the first eight
months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $6.96 billion a
year earlier.
In February, overseas Pakistanis sent back $1.16 billion.
Reserves have since been drained by debt repayments,
including $399 million in the week ending Feb. 24 due on an $8
billion International Monetary Fund loan.
The next repayment is due in April.
