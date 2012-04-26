US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
KARACHI, April 26 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $16.42 billion in the week ending April 20, from $16.6 billion the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday.
Reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell to $11.92 billion from $11.97 billion a week earlier, while those held by commercial banks fell to $4.50 billion from $4.63 billion.
Foreign exchange reserves hit a record $18.31 billion in July last year, boosted by inflows of $411 million, including a $191.9 million loan from the World Bank and a $196.8 million loan from the Asian Development Bank.
Higher exports and record remittances have also supported Pakistan's reserves.
Remittances from Pakistanis overseas rose 21.45 percent to $9.73 billion in the first nine months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $8.02 billion in the same period last year.
In March, remittances totaled $1.14 billion.
Reserves have since been drained by debt repayments, including $399 million in the week ending Feb. 24 on an $8 billion International Monetary Fund loan.
The next repayment is due by the end of the 2011/12 fiscal year. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)
