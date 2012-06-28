ISLAMABAD, June 28 Pakistan's foreign exchange
reserves fell to $14.96 billion in the week ending June 22 from
$15.05 billion the previous week, the central bank said on
Thursday.
Reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan fell to $10.54
billion from $10.68 billion, while those held by commercial
banks rose slightly to nearly $4.43 billion from $4.37 billion.
Foreign exchange reserves hit a record $18.31 billion in
July 2011, boosted by a $191.9 million loan from the World Bank
and a $196.8 million loan from the Asian Development Bank.
Higher exports and record remittances have also supported
Pakistan's reserves.
Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 19.5 percent to
$12.07 billion in the first 11 months of the 2011/12 fiscal
year, compared with $10.1 billion in the same period last year.
In May, remittances totalled $1.19 billion.
Pakistan's reserves have been reduced by debt repayments of
$2.53 billion in the current fiscal year.
(Reporting by Rebecca Conway; Writing by Qasim Nauman; Editing
