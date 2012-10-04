KARACHI, Oct 4 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $14.900 billion in the week ending Sept 28, from $14.841 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Sept 28 Held by the State 10.360 10.322 0.36 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.540 4.519 0.46 commercial banks Total 14.900 14.841 0.39 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 17.73 percent to $13.186 billion in the 2011/12 fiscal year, which ended on June 30, compared with $11.2 billion the previous year. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)