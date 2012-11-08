KARACHI, Nov 8 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $14.100 billion in the week ending Nov 2, from $14.333 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Nov 2 Held by the State 9.547 9.806 -2.64 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.553 4.527 0.57 commercial banks Total 14.100 14.333 -1.62 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 9.16 percent to $3.6 billion in the first quarter, July to September, of the 2012/13 fiscal year, compared with $3.297 billion in the same period last year. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)