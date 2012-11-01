KARACHI, Nov 1 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $14.333 billion in the week ending Oct 26, from $14.389 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Oct 26 Held by the State 9.806 9.829 -0.23 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.527 4.560 -0.72 commercial banks Total 14.333 14.389 -0.38 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 9.16 percent to $3.6 billion in the first quarter, July to September, of the 2012/13 fiscal year, compared with $3.297 billion in the same period last year. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)