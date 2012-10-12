KARACHI, Oct 12 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $14.406 billion in the week ending Oct. 5, from $14.90 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Friday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Oct 5 Held by the State 9.919 10.360 -4.25 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.487 4.540 -1.16 commercial banks Total 14.406 14.900 -3.31 Pakistan's reserves have been reduced by debt repayments in recent months, including a $109 million repayment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 9.16 percent to $3.6 billion in the first quarter, July to September of the 2012/13 fiscal year, compared with $3.297 billion in the same period last year. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)