KARACHI, Nov 16 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $13.845 billion in the week ending Nov 9, from $14.100 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Nov 9 Held by the State 9.242 9.547 -3.19 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.602 4.553 1.07 commercial banks Total 13.845 14.100 -1.80 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad 15.04 percent to $4.964 billion in the first four months, July to October, of the 2012/13 fiscal year, compared with $4.315 billion in the same period last year. In October, remittances totaled received 1.365 billion. The monthly average remittances for July-October 2012/13 period comes out to $1.241 billion. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)