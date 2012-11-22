KARACHI, Nov 22 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $13.814 billion in the week ending Nov 16, from $13.845 billion the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Nov 16 Held by the State 9.125 9.242 -1.27 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.689 4.602 1.89 commercial banks Total 13.814 13.845 -0.22 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 15.04 percent to $4.964 billion in the first four months, July to October, of the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $4.315 billion in the same period last year. In October, remittances totalled $1.365 billion. The monthly average remittances for July-October 2012/13 period comes out to $1.241 billion. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)