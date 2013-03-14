KARACHI, March 14 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $12.565 billion in the week ending March 8, from $12.804 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) March 8 Held by the State 7.655 7.861 -2.62 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.910 4.943 -0.66 commercial banks Total 12.565 12.804 -1.86 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 7.47 percent to $9.23 billion in the first eight months, July to February, of the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $8.59 billion in the same period last year. An amount of $1,028 billion was remitted by overseas Pakistanis in February 2013 as against $ 1,156 billion in the same month of the last fiscal year (February 2012). (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)