KARACHI, March 29 Pakistan's foreign exchange
reserves dropped to $12.370 billion in the week ending March 22
from $12.436 billion in the previous week, the central bank
said.
RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct
($ billions) March 22
Held by the State 7.277 7.450 -2.3
Bank of Pakistan
Held by 5.093 4.986 2.1
commercial banks
Total 12.370 12.436 -0.5
Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 7.47 percent to
$9.23 billion in the first eight months of the 2012/13 fiscal
year, from $8.59 billion in the same period last year. The
fiscal year runs from July to June.
An amount of $1,028 billion was remitted by overseas
Pakistanis in February, comapred with $ 1,156 billion in the
same month a year earlier.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)