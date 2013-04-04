KARACHI, April 4 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $12.202 billion in the week ending March 29 from $12.370 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) March 29 Held by the State 7.128 7.277 -2.04 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.074 5.093 -0.37 commercial banks Total 12.202 12.370 -1.35 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 7.47 percent to $9.23 billion in the first eight months of the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $8.59 billion in the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. An amount of $1,028 billion was remitted by overseas Pakistanis in February, compared with $ 1,156 billion in the same month a year earlier. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)