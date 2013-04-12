Indian rapeseed falls for 3rd straight day, hits over 2-yr low
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
KARACHI, April 12 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $11.758 billion in the week ending April 5 from $12.202 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) March 29 Held by the State 6.697 7.128 -6.04 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.061 5.074 -0.25 commercial banks Total 11.758 12.202 -3.63 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 6.35 percent to $10.35 billion in the first nine months of the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $9.73 billion in the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
May 31 V2 Retail Ltd: * Says appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: