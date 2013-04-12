KARACHI, April 12 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $11.758 billion in the week ending April 5 from $12.202 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) March 29 Held by the State 6.697 7.128 -6.04 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.061 5.074 -0.25 commercial banks Total 11.758 12.202 -3.63 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 6.35 percent to $10.35 billion in the first nine months of the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $9.73 billion in the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)