KARACHI, April 25 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $11.938 billion in the week ending April 19 from $11.690 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 19 Held by the State 6.817 6.640 2.66 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.121 5.050 1.40 commercial banks Total 11.938 11.690 2.12 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 6.35 percent to $10.35 billion in the first nine months of the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $9.73 billion in the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)