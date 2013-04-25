BRIEF-Future Market Networks to buy 50 pct stake in Future Retail Destination from IL&FS Township & Urban Assets
* Says executed a share purchase agreement with IL&FS Township and Urban Assets Limited (ITUAL)
KARACHI, April 25 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $11.938 billion in the week ending April 19 from $11.690 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 19 Held by the State 6.817 6.640 2.66 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.121 5.050 1.40 commercial banks Total 11.938 11.690 2.12 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 6.35 percent to $10.35 billion in the first nine months of the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $9.73 billion in the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Says executed a share purchase agreement with IL&FS Township and Urban Assets Limited (ITUAL)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.