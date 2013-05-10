KARACHI, May 10 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $11.863 billion in the week ending May 3 from $11.764 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) May 3 Held by the State 6.772 6.677 1.42 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.091 5.087 0.07 commercial banks Total 11.863 11.764 0.84 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 6.35 percent to $10.35 billion in the first nine months of the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $9.73 billion in the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)