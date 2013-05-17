KARACHI, May 17 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $11.601 billion in the week ending May 10 from $11.863 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) May 3 Held by the State 6.525 6.772 3.64 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.076 5.091 0.29 commercial banks Total 11.601 11.863 3.20 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 6.37 percent to $11.57 billion in the first 10 months of the 2012/13 fiscal year, up from $10.87 billion in the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)