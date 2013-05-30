KARACHI, May 30 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $11.623 billion in the week ending May 24 from $11.433 billion the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) May 24 Held by the State 6.564 6.383 2.83 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.059 5.050 0.17 commercial banks Total 11.623 11.433 1.66 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 6.37 percent to $11.57 billion in the first 10 months of the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $10.87 billion in the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)