KARACHI, June 6 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $11.457 billion in the week ending May 31 from $11.623 billion the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) May 31 Held by the State 6.395 6.564 -2.57 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.062 5.059 0.05 commercial banks Total 11.457 11.623 -1.42 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 6.37 percent to $11.57 billion in the first 10 months of the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $10.87 billion in the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)