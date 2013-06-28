GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks down, dollar posts gains on positive U.S. data
* Asia ex-Japan set for 12.5 pct quarterly gain; Nikkei posts loss
KARACHI, June 28 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $11.344 billion in the week ending June 21, from $11.340 billion the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 21 Held by the State 6.256 6.239 0.27 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.088 5.101 -0.25 commercial banks Total 11.344 11.340 0.03 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 5.74 percent to $12.76 billion in the 11 months of the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $12.06 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Says net consideration recieved from sale/disposal is EUR 5.2 million
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/09.00 04.00/06.00 01.00/03.00 05.63% 07.51% 02.82% (Mar 30) 1000 03.50/06.50 00.50/01.50 03.00/05.00 04.92% 02.81% 05.62% ----------------------------------------