KARACHI, June 28 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $11.344 billion in the week ending June 21, from $11.340 billion the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 21 Held by the State 6.256 6.239 0.27 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.088 5.101 -0.25 commercial banks Total 11.344 11.340 0.03 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 5.74 percent to $12.76 billion in the 11 months of the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $12.06 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)