KARACHI, July 5 Pakistan's foreign exchange
reserves dropped to $11.007 billion in the week ending June 28,
from $11.344 billion the previous week, the central bank said.
RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct
($ billions) June 28
Held by the State 6.009 6.256 -3.94
Bank of Pakistan
Held by 4.997 5.088 -1.78
commercial banks
Total 11.007 11.344 -2.97
Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 5.74 percent to $12.76
billion in the 11 months of the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $12.06
billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs
from July to June.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)