KARACHI, July 5 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $11.007 billion in the week ending June 28, from $11.344 billion the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 28 Held by the State 6.009 6.256 -3.94 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.997 5.088 -1.78 commercial banks Total 11.007 11.344 -2.97 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 5.74 percent to $12.76 billion in the 11 months of the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $12.06 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)