KARACHI, Sept 20 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves unchanged to $10.374 billion in the week ending Sept 13 from $10.373 billion the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Sept 13 Held by the State 5.118 5.162 -0.85 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.256 5.211 0.86 commercial banks Total 10.374 10.373 0.00 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 7 percent to $2.6 billion in the July-Aug first two months of the 2013/14 fiscal year, from $2.4 billion in the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)